Deputies: Spring Hill man admits to killing another man he was 'tired of dealing with'

Kristopher Amore was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was arrested after he admitted to killing another man because he was "tired of dealing with him," the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a home on Casa Grande Circle to conduct a well-being check after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor who hadn't seen activity at the home since the day prior.

After they entered the home, deputies said they observed "obvious signs of struggle" in the main bedroom. They then found a man's body in the attached bathroom, the sheriff's office said.

After searching the remaining rooms, the responding deputies reportedly found another man in a second-floor bedroom. At first, the man did not respond to attempts at verbal communication, the agency reported.

Fearing he was also dead, deputies said they approached the man and he began communicating with them.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Kristopher Amore, was placed in handcuffs and removed from the home.

According to the sheriff's office, Amore later admitted to killing he man because he was "tired of dealing with him." He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office described the incident as a "domestic-related homicide" but did not say how the men knew each other.