Spring Hill mother arrested after police say she left her 2-year-old home alone

Deputies say they were looking for Rhonda Williams at her home to serve a civil contempt order when a 2-year-old child answered the door.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — On Jan. 28 at 9:40 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies say they were looking for Rhonda Williams at her Claymore Street home to serve a civil contempt order when a 2-year-old child answered the door.

The child's mother Jasmine Waddy, 23, pulled into the driveway "moments later" and told deputies her mother Rhonda Williams was not home, according to the report.

Deputies say Waddy told them the child's aunt was asleep inside the home, but closed the door when they asked to speak to her.

According to police, Williams then appeared from behind the home "a short time later" telling deputies she'd been home asleep when they knocked. When deputies were able to locate Williams' vehicle on the street, they say the engine was still hot.

When asked about the vehicle, Williams admitted she had not been home, but only returned after Waddy called her, the report says.

Deputies say Waddy then told them she left the child home alone "for 5 or 10 minutes" so she could go to the store.

Waddy was arrested on one charge of child neglect with a bond set at $2,000.