Authorities say threats were made "regarding a possible explosive device" during the bank robbery attempt.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after a failed bank robbery in Spring Hill.

Deputies say they were first called at 2:17 p.m. Monday for reports of an attempted robbery at the Regions Bank at 7165 Mariner Blvd. Someone from inside the bank had dialed 911 saying a man inside was "demanding money."

Sheriff Al Nienhuis says deputies were already on their way to the area after someone in the area saw 26-year-old Michael Nathan Lee Rouisse driving erratically and acting suspiciously near the bank.

Once on scene, deputies say Rouisse took off from the bank before stealing a car in the parking lot with a woman inside. According to a press release, the woman inside the car saw deputies chasing Rouisse and jumped out of the driver's seat.

While attempting to get away, Nienhuis says Rouisse crashed into a car and then later rolled into a deputy's cruiser.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was dispatched due to "threats made regarding a possible explosive device" in Rouisse's car. The squad cleared Rouisse's car and did not find any explosives inside.

Out of an abundance of caution, several roads in the area had been blocked off. Those are now being reopened.

Deputies say Rouisse admitted to attempting to rob the bank, making a bomb threat and stealing a car because he wanted to be a "big rock star." Rouisee also claimed he wanted the money to buy a new car because it was not "operating well" and to change his living situation, according to a press release.