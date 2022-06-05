Deputies: Driver shot into car with children inside during road rage incident

The driver is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for a driver they say shot a bullet through a car during a road rage incident in Spring Hill.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive.

Two adults and two children were driving westbound on Spring Hill drive when they noticed a car in their rearview mirror driving "in an erratic and reckless manner," according to the sheriff's office. They decided to pull into the median to let the "reckless" driver pass.

After passing the group, deputies say the driver pulled up to the passenger side of their car, rolled his window down and began screaming.

In an effort to get away, the group pulled into a turn lane and stopped their car. The driver, however, pulled up next to them and fired one shot into their car, according to the sheriff's office.

The bullet reportedly entered through the passenger window and exited through the driver's side window, leaving both adults with minor injuries from broken glass.

The man then continued driving westbound on Spring Hill Drive, deputies say.

He is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County CrimeStoppers by calling 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.