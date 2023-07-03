Hernando County deputies: 2 Spring Hill teens arrested for armed robbery

Both teens were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center each on a charge of armed robbery, which is a felony.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Two teens were arrested after they robbed two other teens at gunpoint Saturday in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office explained in a news release.

Deputies responded at around 12:41 a.m. to a house on Talpa Street on reports of a robbery that just happened.

The two robbery victims, ages 17 and 18, told deputies they were parked in front of the house when a car pulled up behind them. Two people got out and approached the driver's side while wearing masks and holding guns, the agency said.

One of the teens inside the car was able to identify the two people – one reportedly being 18-year-old Evan Spears and the other being a 16-year-old.

The two teens outside demanded the two teens inside give them everything they had with them, according to the sheriff's office. One of the guys allegedly took a wallet while the other took a purse from inside the car.

Following the robbery, Spears and the 16-year-old left the area in a white Jeep Compass.

Later on in the day, deputies were able to find the Jeep at a home off Elgin Boulevard. There, they found Spears and the other teen sitting inside the car with two other people.

All four were detained at the scene.

"Deputies also noted a black ski mask was located on the driver's seat of the suspects' vehicle," the release reads in part. "The grip of a firearm could also be seen under the front passenger seat."

While being questioned, the two teens admitted to detectives they went to Talpa Street to commit a robbery – but the two teens were not the original target, the news release said.

They still decided to rob them at gunpoint even with them not being the intended target, deputies explained.

Both Spears and the 16-year-old were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, each on a charge of armed robbery, which is a felony.

The 16-year-old was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala while Spears is being held at the detention center on a $20,000 bond.