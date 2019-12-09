SARASOTA, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office announced Ed Peteja, 61, has been convicted on 21 counts of child porn possession.

The three-day trial for Peteja, otherwise known as "Big Ed," ended Sept. 11 at the Sarasota County Courthouse.

Peteja was the public address announcer for spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium for 14 years. He announced his retirement in 2004. Previously, he was the sports director for WTMY in Sarasota and a youth baseball coach for decades.

When he was arrested, he was working as a disc jockey at WKLV.

According to prosecutors, Peteja's roommate discovered a camera in a bathroom vent and called law enforcement. Sarasota deputies executed a search warrant and say they found the camera in question along with "numerous" other computers, flash drives and CDs with child porn.

Peteja had already served probation after being arrested for video voyeurism in 2005. Investigators say he secretly recorded children changing clothes and teenagers having sex in his bedroom.

"Big Ed's conviction for these horrible crimes should remind us all that not everyone is who they appear to be," said Assistant State Attorney and prosecutor of the case, Ryan Felix.

Peteja has a sentencing hearing set for Oct. 10.

