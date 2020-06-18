Video shows several people breaking into Sprint store, stealing Apple products

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you recognize anyone in this video?
If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Multiple people broke into the Sprint store on Dale Mabry Highway on May 31, according to deputies. And, investigators say video showed them stealing several Apple products and speakers before taking off on foot and in vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.
- DeSantis, citing increased testing as COVID-19 cases climb, says no changes for Florida's reopening
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Will more counties follow St. Pete's new face-covering order?
- New St. Pete police hiring process will allow a civilian to sit in on interviews
- Multiple persons of interest in Wendy's arson during Atlanta protest
- Atlanta officer charged with murder in death of Rayshard Brooks
- Florida bridge at 'risk of imminent collapse,' Coast Guard warns
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter