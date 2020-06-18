x
crime

Video shows several people breaking into Sprint store, stealing Apple products

On May 31, multiple people broke into the Sprint store on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you recognize anyone in this video? 

If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

Multiple people broke into the Sprint store on Dale Mabry Highway on May 31, according to deputies. And, investigators say video showed them stealing several Apple products and speakers before taking off on foot and in vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200. 

