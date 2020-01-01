ST. LOUIS — Four people were fatally shot and five other people were injured in St. Louis in the first three hours of 2020, police said.

Less than 10 minutes into the new year, officers responded to the 4900 block of Lotus Ave. where a male teenager was shot in the upper leg.



At 12:19 a.m., police responded to the intersection of S. Jefferson Ave. and Crittendon St. in the city's Benton Park neighborhood, where three people were fatally shot. One other person was shot in the leg.

The victims' ages or genders were not available.

A red Dodge Charger surrounded by police tape was stopped on Crittendon St. facing west. A dark colored SUV was stopped on a nearby sidewalk.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Wyoming St., southeast of Tower Grove Park. One man in his early 20s was shot in the leg, police said.

At 2:41 a.m., a man was fatally shot in the 5400 block of Genevieve Ave. on the city's north side. Another man who was conscious and breathing was taken to a St. Louis hospital, police said.

About an hour later, at 3:46 a.m., a woman in the 3000 block of North 25th St. in the St. Louis Place neighborhood suffered a graze wound to her head. She refused medical treatment.

In 2019, there were 194 homicides in the city, including 14 children.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

