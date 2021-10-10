The men are being treated for injuries received during the shooting. After they're discharged from the hospital, they'll be booked into jail.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials say three men have been arrested after a shooting in a busy St. Paul bar left a young woman dead and at least 14 people injured.

Multiple 911 callers alerted police to the shooting at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the St. Paul Police Department said in a news release. It happened at the Seventh Street Truck Park, a bar and food hall near Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Officers found a "chaotic" scene with 15 people who had been shot. St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders said some were lying inside the bar, with others lying on the street and the sidewalk.

One of them, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity and cause of death will be released at a later date after an autopsy.

Police said a total of 14 people were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive. Bystanders helped officers give aid as medics made their way to the area.

Police said they believe multiple shooters were involved.

At about noon Sunday, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said three men have been arrested in connection to the shootings and the woman's death. The men are in an area hospital being treated for injuries.

Police said after the men are discharged from the hospital, they will be booked into the Ramsey County Jail awaiting formal charges.

No motive has been determined.

“In an instant, (the people in the bar) found themselves caught in a hellish situation," St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in the release. "I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter responded to the shooting Sunday morning via social media.

"Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night," he wrote. "As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community."

Police said this was the 32nd homicide of the year in St. Paul.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.