ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A St. Pete Beach man is accused of taking a family feud to a new level.

Investigators say he tried to hire an undercover detective to murder his brother.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Gary Hudge, 54, and his brother were arguing over money, and Hudge asked the undercover detective if he was willing to kill for him for money.

Deputies say Hudge met with the detective several times and gave him suggestions on where and when the murder should take place. Hudge’s brother lives in Michigan, so he offered to pay for the undercover detective’s travel expenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hudge is accused of giving the undercover detective a gun and money to show how serious he was about having his brother killed.

According to deputies, during Hudge’s last meeting with the undercover detective, he gave him an initial payment for the murder and they arrested him.

Hudge is charged with solicitation for murder, sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said Hudge admitted to trying to hire the undercover detective to murder his brother.

