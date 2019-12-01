ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. -- A 42-year-old man is being charged with sexual battery after allegedly getting an 18-year-old woman drunk and having sex with her without her consent, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies say.

According to an affidavit, on Wednesday, Joel Lavaughn Whigham, of St. Pete Beach, started giving the victim alcoholic beverages, including Fireball whiskey and vodka mixed with Hawaiian Punch powdered drink. The victim said he gave her the drinks for more than an hour until she passed out in front of his house.

When she woke up, she was naked in the suspect's bathroom, vomiting into the toilet, the affidavit said. She said Whigham took her back into the bedroom and had sex with her without a condom.

After being read his rights, detectives said Whigham admitted to knowing the teen was drinking alcoholic beverages, but he said another man was giving them to her. Detectives also said he admitted to having sex with her, and after she vomited it "was possible" they had sex a second time.

Detectives said he told them neither one of them was able to consent to the sex.

Whigham has been charged with sexual battery-administered incapacitating substance. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $50,000 bail.

