ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the report of a church sign vandalized.

Pictures show someone wrote "gay pastor" in graffiti on the marquee outside of Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg.

Police believe it happened either Sunday or Monday.

The church has since repaired the marquee with the message, “Vandalism is a felony that shouldn’t take away your vote for Life! Vote yes on Amendment 4.”

Amendment 4 is up for consideration in Florida in the midterm Nov. 6 election. If passed, it would restore the voting rights of most convicted felons upon completion of their sentences, including prison, parole and probation.

A Facebook post said it isn't the first time the church's marquee has been vandalized.

