Crime

$5,000 reward offered to help police determine who killed Demario Thomas

Officers say someone fired into a group of people, hitting the 28-year-old.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is now offering a reward in its search for answers in Demario Thomas' death.

According to a press release, the 28-year-old was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. on June 27 on 13th Avenue South near 13th Street South.

At the time, police say Thomas was in the street with other people when someone fired at the group from behind a nearby house.

Anyone with information in the case is eligible for a reward up to $5,000, according to a press release. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 to make an anonymous report.

