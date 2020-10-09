Police: St. Petersburg gym owner sent pornographic images to 14-year-old girl

According to an affidavit, the man was actually talking to an undercover detective.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A St. Petersburg man is being accused of engaging in numerous sexually explicit conversations and sending pornographic images to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, police say.

According to an affidavit, Christopher Morgan Brown is facing charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor after he allegedly had multiple inappropriate and sexually-charged conversations on social media with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Brown was actually talking to an undercover detective, the affidavit said.

Brown also sent at least one pornographic image to the girl, the affidavit states. He was arrested by St. Petersburg Police on Sept. 8. He has since been released on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

The affidavit lists Brown as the owner of Vertical Ventures, a gym located in St. Petersburg.

Following his arrest, the gym released this statement, saying it has parted ways with Brown. The gym says he had been there since 2006:

"We were shocked to learn unexpected news today. One of the Vertical Ventures partners has been involved in personal matters that have lead to an arrest. Since we do not accept or tolerate any kind of inappropriate behavior, we would like to announce publicly that we have parted ways with Chris Brown, who has been part of our team since 2006. We want to assure all of our customers and employees that we are open for business as usual and do not tolerate unacceptable behavior. To our knowledge none of these actions took place in the workplace or involved any employees or customers."

What other people are reading right now: