Police: St. Pete health care worker used stolen credit card information from patients

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A health care worker has been arrested after police said he stole patients' credit card information to make fraudulent purchases.

Juan Carlos Collins has been charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person, fraudulent use of personal identification information and fraudulent use of personal identification information on an individual 60 years or older.

Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Police said Collins worked at St. Anthony's Hospital and AFC Urgent Care and "gained access to patients' personal belongings." Investigators believe in some instances, Collins took pictures or photocopied patients' cards to use later.

According to a news release, Collins then used the information to buy services like Lyft, Uber and AT&T, along with items at Macy's and Belk.com. Police said he had been doing this as far back as May 2020 and continued up until the day he was arrested.

"The case is still very active, as victims examine their accounts for fraudulent charges," police wrote in the release.



Investigators said there could be more people impacted, as Collins is known to work at other facilities around Tampa Bay.

"Having possession of your credit cards does not mean you have not been victimized," police wrote.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who visited a medical facility in St. Pete to check their accounts for fraudulent activity. If you find any charges for items or services you didn't make or new lines of credit, you're asked to call the police non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

