PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect accused of breaking into a home and cutting his hair in a sink was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Anthony Luciano, 29, broke into a garage of a St. Pete home near 54th Ave. N. and Westchester Blvd. N. on April 13 and started cutting his hair with tools in an outside sink.

Luciano allegedly walked inside the home and starting eating oranges, even reportedly walking into a room where a resident was sleeping.

PHOTOS: St. Pete home becomes salon, buffet for one burglary suspect

Deputies were able to identify Luciano through DNA analysis. The residents in the home did not know him.

Luciano has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

