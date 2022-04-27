St. Pete police searching for more answers from man accused of 2 separate homicides

Chief Holloway says this is the kind of case that was going to start keeping him up at night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Johnny Carnegie may be in jail, but St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway says the investigation into the man facing two first-degree murder charges is far from over.

When 10 Tampa Bay asked the chief if Carnegie could be connected to other violent crimes in the area, he said he was not going to rule anything out.

“We need to go back and figure out what has he done in our community,” he said.

Police say Carnegie killed 60-year-old Corlenzo Williams and two days later he killed 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams. Although the two men have the same last name, police say they are not related.

Police say both of the shootings were random attacks. That's one of the biggest reasons why detectives wanted to track down the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“Every detective here at St. Pete police was put on this case and we also had our federal partners at the FBI and also FDLE," Holloway explained.

Now, detectives want to know if Carnegie visited the area before the crimes took place. Police are looking for anyone who may have had contact with Carnegie to contact investigators.

“If you know the subject or if you’ve seen Mr. Carnegie before if you’ve got some history with him let us know,” he said