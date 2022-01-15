Deputies: St. Pete man stole more than $13K money from dead uncle

He reportedly spent the money on dental visits along with other purchases.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after deputies say he stole more than $13,000 dollars from his dead uncle.

Christopher McGeehan, 50, was taken into custody Friday morning after deputies say he took and used money from his uncle who died in 2020, an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

McGeehan had his uncle's AAA Mastercard and Wells Fargo debit card in his possession, the sheriff's office explains. A total of $1,987 in fraudulent purchases were made with the Mastercard.

He reportedly spent the money on dental visits along with other purchases.

Deputies say McGeehan also withdrew money 16 times from the Wells Fargo account after the death adding up to $10,600.

Altogether, he reportedly stole $13,565.