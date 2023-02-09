Father arrested after 13-year-old son hit, killed by motorcycle in street race

Johnny Martin is facing a felony charge of child neglect.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars just more than a week after his 13-year-old son was hit and killed by a motorcycle at an illegal street race, according to police.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North.

Investigators say 35-year-old Johnny Martin brought his son, Ethan, to the illegal street racing event where the teen crossed 28th Street into the path of a motorcycle going more than 100 mph.

Ethan was hit and killed in the crash, which also injured the motorcycle driver and a bystander.

Johnny Martin is now facing a felony charge of child neglect and a violation for street racing as a spectator, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.