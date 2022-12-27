x
St. Pete man accused of killing person in January hit-and-run crash

After a long investigation, Jackson Schemel-Lawrence was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed someone.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for killing a person during a hit-and-run crash back in January in St. Petersburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After a long investigation that linked Jackson Schemel-Lawrence to the crash by video and forensic evidence, he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, the agency said in a news release.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, a 23-year-old man was riding on an electric scooter and was attempting to cross over a raised concrete median dividing State Road 693 near 51st Avenue North, troopers said.

He couldn't cross the median and ended up falling into the inside southbound lane of SR-693, FHP reports. Troopers say this was directly in the path of Schemel-Lawrence's car.

The car hit the 23-year-old, but Schemel-Lawrence did not stop driving, according to the agency. The man died at the scene of the crash.

Schemel-Lawrence was booked in the Pinellas County Jail.

