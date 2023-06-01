St. Pete police: Man arrested in connection to shooting at downtown hotel parking garage

Bryton Dunbar, 31, is facing three counts of attempted homicide.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to a shooting at a hotel parking garage downtown on May 1, a news release explains.

Police say 31-year-old Bryton Dunbar was taken into custody and is now facing three counts of attempted homicide.

Dunbar shot at three people in the parking garage at the Tru by Hilton St. Petersburg Hotel, located at 1650 Central Avenue.

A 29-year-old woman and a 25-year-old valet worker were taken to the hospital after they were shot.

At around 12:30 p.m., the police department received a call about shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and 16th Street at the Hilton parking garage.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the two people with gunshot wounds. Crews started performing life-saving measures with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Both the man and woman were taken to Bayfront Health Hospital and were expected to be OK.

This was not a random shooting, police explain. At least two of the people shot and Dunbar knew each other.

This is still an active investigation.