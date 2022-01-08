Police: St. Pete man arrested after threatening woman on bus with knife

After being taken into custody, police say they found liquid methamphetamine inside a syringe in the man's right hooded sweatshirt pocket.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he pulled out a knife on a woman while in possession of methamphetamine.

While on a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus, 67-year-old Thomas Edward Kollar pulled out a black knife and walked towards a female with the blade pointed towards her, an affidavit reports.

The woman reportedly told police Kollar was using "hurtful words" while approaching her, waving the knife from side to side. She was "in fear for her life" and began to pray.

Once police arrived at the scene, Kollar told them he pulled the knife on her because she was Black and that St. Pete was going to be taken over by Black people, according to the affidavit.

Police were reportedly able to find a black foldable knife in Kollar's right front pocket, which he told them they can't take because he has to "protect himself."

After he was read his rights, Kollar invoked his right to remain silent and asked for a lawyer.

After being taken into custody, police also found liquid methamphetamine inside a syringe in Kollar's right hooded sweatshirt pocket, an additional affidavit explains.

He reportedly told officers it wasn't heroin but "meth for [his] pain."