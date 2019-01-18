ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man has been charged after allegedly coercing an Alzheimer's and dementia patient into sex and rewarding her with chocolate, police said.

Peter Norman Brunton, 69, was arrested Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Brunton was aware of the victim's condition because he lived with her as family and cared for her needs.

Police said during an interview, Brunton admitted to encouraging and enticing the victim to "have some fun" and rewarding her with chocolate.

The victim's daughter interrupted one of the crimes, police said.

Brunton was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on an elderly/disabled person and is being held without bail.

