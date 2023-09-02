Motorcycle driver, owner arrested in crash that killed 13-year-old in St. Pete

Police say the motorcycle driver and owner both turned themselves in to the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two more people have been arrested in connection to a motorcycle street racing crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in St. Petersburg.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North.

Investigators say 35-year-old Johnny Martin brought his son, Ethan, to the illegal street racing event where the teen crossed 28th Street into the path of a motorcycle going more than 100 mph.

Ethan was hit and killed in the crash, which also injured the motorcycle driver and a bystander.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Carlos Fernandez, the motorcycle driver, and Allan Boreland Jr., the owner of the motorcycle, both turned themselves into the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday night.

Fernandez, 21, is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Boreland, 39, was charged with manslaughter and street racing as a spectator.