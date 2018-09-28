Two men are facing human trafficking charges after they allegedly gave underage girls money and other gifts in exchange for sex, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Cleon Erick Williams, 37, and Tyrone Singletary, 39, were arrested early Friday.

Police said the men took the girls, ages 13 and 16, to various locations to have sex with them.

Williams is charged with two counts of human trafficking, sexual battery on a person under 18 and lewd and lascivious activity with a person between the ages of 12-16. Bail was set at $1 million.

Singletary is charged with two counts each of human trafficking, sexual battery on a person under 18 and lewd and lascivious activity with a person between the ages of 12-16. He was also charged with five counts of traveling to meet a minor, and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor. Bail was set at $3 million.

