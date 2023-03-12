45-year-old man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in St. Petersburg

Police say Tyrone Anthony Walker met with Devontae Lawson, 45, on Thursday, they had an argument and Walker shot and killed Lawson.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a St. Petersburg man whose body was found in an alleyway, according to a news release.

Police say Tyrone Anthony Walker met with Devontae Lawson, 45, on Thursday, they had an argument and Walker shot and killed Lawson.

Authorities said Walker dumped Lawson's body in an ally in the 4500 block of 21st Avenue South.

With the help of the Tampa Police Department, the St. Petersburg police were able to find Walker in Tampa and arrest him.