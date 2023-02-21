x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Woman arrested for stabbing woman to death in argument in St. Pete

Jasmine Sephus, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department
Jasmine Sephus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars after an argument turned deadly Monday night in St. Petersburg.

Officers said they responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a home on 9th Avenue South off of Dr. MLK Jr. Street South for reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Mary Colon-Wright, 51, died from her injuries. Jasmine Sephus, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the women knew each other but did not specify their relationship. The women were involved in an argument when Sephus stabbed Colon-Wright, according to the department.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Woman dies after Tampa shooting, Hillsborough County deputies say

Before You Leave, Check This Out