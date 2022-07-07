St. Pete police arrest teen accused of lightning Uhuru House flag on fire

Officers say he used a flamethrower to burn the flag at the Uhuru House on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police have arrested a teen they say used a flamethrower to burn a flag at the Uhuru House over the weekend.

The police department says after working with state and federal partners, detectives were able to identify, locate and arrest 19-year-old Kenny Raymond.

The teen is accused of using a flamethrower to set a Pan-African flag on fire Saturday morning at the Uhuru House. No damage to anything else was reported, and no one was hurt.

Raymond is being charged with criminal mischief. The agency has also started the process for a risk protection order on the teen.

A video from the African Socialist Party USA's Facebook account shows a person, now believed to be Raymond, using a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement.