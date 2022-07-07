x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

St. Pete police arrest teen accused of lightning Uhuru House flag on fire

Officers say he used a flamethrower to burn the flag at the Uhuru House on Saturday.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police have arrested a teen they say used a flamethrower to burn a flag at the Uhuru House over the weekend.

The police department says after working with state and federal partners, detectives were able to identify, locate and arrest 19-year-old Kenny Raymond. 

The teen is accused of using a flamethrower to set a Pan-African flag on fire Saturday morning at the Uhuru House. No damage to anything else was reported, and no one was hurt.

Raymond is being charged with criminal mischief. The agency has also started the process for a risk protection order on the teen.

Related Articles

A video from the African Socialist Party USA's Facebook account shows a person, now believed to be Raymond, using a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement.

We have in: video footage of the person setting fire to the Red, Black and Green flag at the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg, FL.

Posted by African People's Socialist Party USA on Saturday, July 2, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Florida vegan mom found guilty of killing 18-month-old child