St. Pete police: 28-year-old arrested in connection to body found in retention pond off Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of a missing person back in December.

Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Jamie Hobdy, who was found in a retention pond.

On Dec. 9, police responded to concerns that the 42-year-old man was missing. Evidence led detectives to search an area off of Gandy Boulevard.

It wasn't until a couple of days later, on Dec. 12, that Hobdy's body was found in a retention pond by dive teams.

An investigation reportedly helped detectives identify Namrouti as the suspect. It was determined the two had an argument involving illegal drugs, which led to Hobdy's death.