2 injured, including an 11-year-old boy, after overnight shootings in St. Pete

Police are still working to determine if the two separate overnight shootings into homes are related.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after two overnight shootings into homes happened early Thursday morning.

Police say at 12:30 a.m., an 11-year-old boy woke up when a bullet injured his foot at his home in the 2300 block of 7th Street South.

Then at 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of 21st Street South, a 43-year-old woman woke up in bed with a gunshot wound to her lower leg, according to police.

Investigators say both the woman and the boy's injuries are not life-threatening.

In both shootings, police say, it appears that shots were fired outside on the roadway when a bullet came into the house.

Police are still working to determine if the two separate overnight shootings are related, but they say preliminary information suggests there is no link.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7711 or text SPPD plus your tip, to TIP411.