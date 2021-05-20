2 injured, including an 11-year-old boy, after overnight shootings in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after two overnight shootings into homes happened early Thursday morning.
Police say at 12:30 a.m., an 11-year-old boy woke up when a bullet injured his foot at his home in the 2300 block of 7th Street South.
Then at 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of 21st Street South, a 43-year-old woman woke up in bed with a gunshot wound to her lower leg, according to police.
Investigators say both the woman and the boy's injuries are not life-threatening.
In both shootings, police say, it appears that shots were fired outside on the roadway when a bullet came into the house.
Police are still working to determine if the two separate overnight shootings are related, but they say preliminary information suggests there is no link.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7711 or text SPPD plus your tip, to TIP411.
- What's wrong with Florida's new gambling deal? Ask the one state senator who voted against it
- Another person accuses former Tampa school official of 'creepy' foot rub
- $100 for a vaccine? St. Petersburg restaurant owner pays employees
- Brink of a fertility crisis: Scientist says plummeting sperm counts caused by everyday products
- Your guide to jumping on the Tampa Bay Lightning bandwagon
- It's the best moon of 2021: The super flower blood moon
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter