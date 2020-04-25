ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the street.

The man, who authorities say was seriously hurt, was found in the 500 block of 80th Ave N. and taken to a local hospital.

At this time, police don't know who the shooter is.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

