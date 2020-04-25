ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the street.
The man, who authorities say was seriously hurt, was found in the 500 block of 80th Ave N. and taken to a local hospital.
At this time, police don't know who the shooter is.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Miami went 6 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957
- How will Florida reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Meet Antoine Winfield Jr.: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick
- Gov. DeSantis directs state surgeon general to allow pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter