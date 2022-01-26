St. Pete police find stash of luxury car keys during arrest of suspected car burglar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Missing your car keys? You're not the only one.
St. Petersburg police found more than 20 luxury car key fobs while arresting one suspected car burglar. The stash included keys for Teslas, BMWs, Land Rovers, and Mercedes-Benzs.
Officers say they also recovered credit cards, three stolen guns and a stolen car.
Daquan Sheppard, 21, was arrested and charged in connection to the burglary. He faces six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of auto theft, two counts of vehicle burglary and one count of fraud from use of the stolen credit card.
Police say he may also be connected to cases in other nearby cities and counties.