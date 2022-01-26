St. Pete police find stash of luxury car keys during arrest of suspected car burglar

Officers say they also recovered credit cards, three stolen guns and a stolen car.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Missing your car keys? You're not the only one.

St. Petersburg police found more than 20 luxury car key fobs while arresting one suspected car burglar. The stash included keys for Teslas, BMWs, Land Rovers, and Mercedes-Benzs.

1 car burglar = 20+ key fobs, 3 guns, 1 credit card, 1 stolen car! #stpetepd found these key fobs during the arrest of ONE busy car burglar.... along with credit cards, three stolen guns, and a stolen car. Friendly Reminder #lockyourcar 🚗 #lockupyourgun🔫#takeyourkeys 🔑 pic.twitter.com/3O1xgIHuti — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) January 26, 2022

Daquan Sheppard, 21, was arrested and charged in connection to the burglary. He faces six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of auto theft, two counts of vehicle burglary and one count of fraud from use of the stolen credit card.