ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A convicted felon is back in jail charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Tyree Bingham, 28, is charged in connection with the shooting death of Resnick Hampton, 28.

Police say Hampton was shot in the parking lot of the Pure Gas Station at 1301 MLK Street South on April 20.

Bingham is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

