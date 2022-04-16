St. Pete police arrest person accused of shooting 84-year-old man

K9 officers were able to track the accused shooter and arrest him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police arrested a man they say shot a person in the parking lot of a food store Saturday morning.

At 5:52 a.m., police responded to a man shot in the parking lot of the MLK Food Store at 1500 Dr. Martin Luther King Street S, a media alert reports.

An 84-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car, police say. He was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another car was struck by a bullet but no one else was hurt, the police department explains.

K-9 officers were able to locate the accused shooter Tyrone Church, 62, and arrested him by 6:06 a.m.