2 people in custody after shooting involving St. Pete police officer

Because the police officer was involved in the shooting, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force will investigate the incident.

"In 2020, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created to ensure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete, and objective," the police department stated. "The purpose of this taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force."