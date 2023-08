One was left with non-life-threatening injuries while the other is in critical condition, according to police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Thursday night.

A media alert from the agency explains the shooting happened off S 17th Avenue. The call reportedly came in around 7:15 p.m.

