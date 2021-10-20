Law enforcement responding to 'officer-involved shooting' in St. Pete

It happened in the area of 13th Avenue South, just west of 25th Street.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Members of the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce are responding to the scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in St. Petersburg, the St. Pete Police Department said.

Authorities have not released any more details just yet.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created to make sure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are "thorough, complete, and objective," the department wrote in an initial news release.

"The purpose of this task force is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.