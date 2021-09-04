Police:Heroin, cocaine, marijuana and stolen guns found in search

Officers say they received 221 complaints about this address between Dec. 2020 and March 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department made six arrests after conducting a search warrant for weapons at a home Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they received 221 complaints about a home on 40th Street and 9th Avenue between Dec. 2020 and March 2021. Detectives say the search was also prompted by a great deal of traffic observed going in and out of the house with numerous guns in plain sight.

According to the report, the search resulted in six confiscated guns, two of which were confirmed as stolen, 48.8 grams of heroin, 18 grams of cocaine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana, oxycodone and more than $10,000 cash.

Police arrested Donte Williams, 25, for numerous charges including trafficking in heroin, possession of controlled substance cocaine, fleeing and eluding, and an existing warrant for the sale of heroin, according to investigators.

Russel Jones, 26, and Andrew Manuel, 26, were both arrested for drug possession charges, while Raynardo Griffin, 28, was arrested for four existing warrants, police said.

Officers say Kendra King, 32, was the owner of the home and arrested her for felon in possession of a firearm and child neglect.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old after they say he drove up to the house in a stolen car after the search warrant was executed. He faces charges of auto theft, possession of ammunition, and violation of probation for prior vehicle theft.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing, according to the department.