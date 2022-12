Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released, as of now.