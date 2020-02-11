St. Pete police investigate deadly overnight shooting

Police said two men were shot Sunday night and taken to the hospital where one of them died.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say two men were shot and one died Sunday night at the Quick Stop Beer and Wine store on 49th Street South.

Officer said there was a crowd of people gathered there just before 7:45 p.m. when shots were fired. Police said two men were shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said Dameion Cookinson, 34, died at the hospital and the other man had non-life-threatening injures.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the St. Pete Police Department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. Or they can leave an anonymous tip by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP-411.

What other people are reading right now: