Police: Woman faces attempted murder charges for shooting her wife

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument turned violent at a St. Petersburg apartment and sent a woman to the hospital, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Faye Swain, 53, shot her wife Monday night while they were fighting. Then, officers said she left the apartment.

Investigators said her wife survived the shooting and is recovering.

Detectives say they tracked Swain down on Wednesday and attested her. She faces an attempted homicide charge and a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. You can call The Spring of Tampa Bay's 24-hour crisis hotline at (813) 247-7233 and find resources online. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-7273.