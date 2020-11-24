3 people shot in St. Petersburg

They are all expected to survive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three people have been injured in yet another shooting this month in the Tampa Bay area.

This one happened around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 10th Street South in St. Petersburg.

The three people who were shot have been taken to an area hospital. First responders say their injuries are not life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who may have pulled the trigger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

