x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

3 people shot in St. Petersburg

They are all expected to survive.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three people have been injured in yet another shooting this month in the Tampa Bay area.

This one happened around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 10th Street South in St. Petersburg.

The three people who were shot have been taken to an area hospital. First responders say their injuries are not life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who may have pulled the trigger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Recent rash of gun violence raises concerns of ‘twindemic’ for St. Pete leaders

RELATED: 2 people hurt in St. Petersburg shooting

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter