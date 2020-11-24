3 people shot in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three people have been injured in yet another shooting this month in the Tampa Bay area.
This one happened around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 10th Street South in St. Petersburg.
The three people who were shot have been taken to an area hospital. First responders say their injuries are not life-threatening.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who may have pulled the trigger.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- 'Trigger man' accused of triple murder had 200+ felony charges: An error meant a judge didn't know
- Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes when production resumes
- Dog finds new home after more than 200 days in shelter
- Tips on keeping your car clean while traveling
- White House highlights Tampa Bay as top area where COVID-19 is aggressively spreading
- Formal Joe Biden transition may begin, US agency concludes
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter