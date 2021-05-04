x
1 dead, 2 others hurt after St. Pete shooting

Officers say the shooting happened in the Wildwood Park area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting left a woman dead and sent two other people to the hospital.

Officers say the shooting happened in the Wildwood Park area. 

Three people were dropped off at local hospitals, according to officers. One woman died, another person is in critical condition and a third person has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

St. Pete officers say they will send out an update later on Monday. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

