69 people arrested in St. Pete street racing takeover

One couple was charged with child endangerment for bringing their infant daughter and 3-year-old son to the event, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are hoping a massive street racing bust over the weekend will serve as a wake-up call to people considering participating in any future illegal events.

Assistant Police Chief Antonio Gilliam announced on Monday that 69 people were arrested in a street takeover around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 1101 Roosevelt Blvd. North. That's located near the Interstate 275 interchange.

According to Gilliam, officers responded in "our most aggressive manner to date" with assistance from the Pinellas Sheriff's Office, Pinellas Park Police and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement officers said they arrived to find dozens of people gathered in a parking lot between buildings watching drivers do doughnuts and burnouts in the inner circle.

According to police, this was just the warmup, and the group planned to take over other intersections around Pinellas County.

After surrounding the area with more than 50 patrol cruisers, police arrested 69 minors and adults and impounded 23 cars.

There were 57 misdemeanor charges and 12 felony charges ranging from fleeing and eluding to child endangerment. The couple charged with child endangerment brought their infant daughter and 3-year-old son to the event, police said.

"We are a zero-tolerance city," Gilliam said. “We strongly suggest that those of you that have engaged in this activity and might have plans to do so in the future, that you find a legal, more safe activity, because this activity will land you in jail or in prison."

Police said this operation was part of the ongoing effort to crack down on street racing across the county sparked by the death of a 13-year-old at a street racing event back in January.

Police said Ethan Martin's father took him to an illegal street racing event on Jan. 28 where he was hit and killed by a motorcycle going more than 100 mph.