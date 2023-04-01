Third teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in St. Pete

The 15-year-old, Zykiquiro Lofton, was out walking the night he was shot and killed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the school bell released students from a high school in St. Petersburg, one 12th grader was arrested in connection to the killing of a 15-year-old boy back in December.

Jeremiah Davis, 18, was charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested at Gibbs High School, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release. Once taken into custody, police said officers found a handgun with his belongings. Therefore, the department tacked on another charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

Davis is the third person to be arrested in connection to the death of Zykiquiro Lofton. Lofton was shot around 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 when he was out walking near 9th Avenue South and 16th Street South. He was able to run toward a nearby gas station before he collapsed.

The next day, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, was arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder. David Moore, 18, who was arrested in February, also faces a first-degree murder charge in the teen's death.