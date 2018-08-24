A 19-year-old St. Petersburg woman is accused of hurting a baby so badly the boy had to be hospitalized.

Jade Amber Mayberry was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of aggravated child abuse.

Investigators say she knowingly or willfully abused the 1.5-year-old baby, who suffered severe bruises, swollen eyes, broken bones and a hemorrhage on his scalp that an arrest affidavit described as "consistent to high force traumatic hair pulling."

The affidavit said Mayberry could not provide any plausible explanation as to how the baby got hurt so severely.

