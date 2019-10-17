ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Amazon driver is accused of stealing packages from people before they even make it to their doorsteps.

St. Petersburg police said Daniel Enrique Garcia Zambrano, is charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Zambrano is accused of taking packages straight to his apartment from his delivery truck, according to police.

Investigators said Zambrano would keep expensive appliances in his apartment instead of delivering them. He’s accused of taking more than $6,000 in stuff over a two-month period. Officers said he had been delivering for Amazon for seven months.

Police said Zambrano would use his wife’s Offer Up app to sell some of the things he swiped. He would also keep some of the packages for himself, police said.

