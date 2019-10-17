ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Amazon driver is accused of stealing packages from people before they even make it to their doorsteps.
St. Petersburg police said Daniel Enrique Garcia Zambrano, is charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.
Zambrano is accused of taking packages straight to his apartment from his delivery truck, according to police.
Investigators said Zambrano would keep expensive appliances in his apartment instead of delivering them. He’s accused of taking more than $6,000 in stuff over a two-month period. Officers said he had been delivering for Amazon for seven months.
Police said Zambrano would use his wife’s Offer Up app to sell some of the things he swiped. He would also keep some of the packages for himself, police said.
RELATED: Police looking for porch pirate caught on video
RELATED: Fast-growing web of doorbell cams raises privacy fears
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the fourth Democratic debate
- Facebook post encourages blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness
- 14-year-old girl disappears from school, deputies say she never got on bus
- Former star on 'Deadliest Catch' arrested on drug charges in Tampa
- Thousands of honey bees get away, sting people in a Tampa neighborhood
- Woman captures photo of extremely rare yellow cardinal in Florida
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter