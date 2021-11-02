x
Crime

St. Petersburg bar manager charged with manslaughter for striking, killing homeless man: Police

Officers say the man fell and hit his head when he was hit.
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The manager of a St. Petersburg bar has been arrested on manslaughter charges after striking a homeless man who eventually died from his injuries, according to authorities.

St. Petersburg Police say Bruce Senesac, 63, was panhandling inside the bar Hops and Props, near northeast 2nd Avenue and Bayshore Drive around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The bar's manager, Darren McFarland, 54, tried to remove Senesac, but police say witnesses saw McFarland strike the man. They say the blow caused Senesac to fall and hit his head on the ground. 

According to authorities, Senesac was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.

Police say McFarland was arrested and charged with manslaughter Thursday. 

