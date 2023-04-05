St. Pete police: Lock up, car thefts are on the rise

Over the past five years, there were on-average 60 cars stolen in January in St. Pete, according to the police department. This year, there were 82.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is warning people about a significant rise in car thefts. It's a crime alert that law enforcement is warning people across Pinellas County about.

Police say this is often a crime of opportunity, and was a lesson one local family learned last week.

It all started last Thursday with the Lena family making a Costco haul.

"We have frozen shrimp and stuff, we're all helping, everyone is helping unload the car," Terry Lena said.

Her daughter, son-in-law, and twin 6-year-old grandsons were all in town.

"We're preparing for dinner, we're running around, we do our swim," Lena explained.

Forgotten in that marvelous mayhem — locking up the car. And the key fob was left in the cup holder.

"That morning, we get up, we're running around and my son-in-law goes outside and goes, 'Where's the truck?'" Lena said.

As you may have guessed, it was stolen in the night. St. Petersburg police say the Lena family isn't alone, and that auto thefts are up right now.

St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said over the past five years, there were on average 60 cars stolen in January in St. Pete. This year, there were 82. The five-year average for February is 53. This year, the average jumped to 83.

The main factor leading to thefts, according to Fernandez, is exactly what happened with the Lena family.

"It really is the key fobs and unlocked cars," Fernandez said. "We see very few cars stolen from smashed windows. Occasionally you'll see that, but most of the time they don't have to force their way in."

According to Fernandez, these cars are rarely sold for parts. Rather, they're often used for "joy rides."

"They'll park them somewhere, and then they'll go back and use them again another night to drive around town," Fernandez said. "They kind of, you know, just use them until they run out of gas or they crash them."

Fortunately for Terry Lena, her car was found later that day in one piece, roughly three miles down the road at an apartment complex.

"We got a call from the Sheriff's Department that evening saying it was parked illegally," Lena said.

Now locking up every night and checking it twice, Lena warns, "If it can happen to us, it can happen to anybody."

The St. Petersburg Police Department says the cars they're seeing stolen most often right now are Hyundais and Kias.

It's part of a national trend in which people are hacking into the software of some models of those cars using common tools, allowing them to start the engines.