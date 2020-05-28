Sheriff: St. Pete man squeezed infant's torso out of 'annoyance, frustration'

The 6-week-old boy had multiple fractures over his body.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 6-week-old boy remains in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the baby suffered multiple fractures to each leg, both ankles and numerous fractures to the ribs on both sides.

On Thursday, Donald Fox, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Detectives say Fox took the baby to the pediatrician for leg injuries and later to All Children's Hospital for further evaluation. There, investigators say multiple fractures were found.

According to law enforcement, Fox said the injuries were accidental and occurred at his home in St. Petersburg. After further questioning, authorities say Fox admitted to detectives that he squeezed the baby's torso and ankles out of "annoyance" and "frustration."

The child was taken out of his care and is now being treated at the hospital.

